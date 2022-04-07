Xponance Inc. Buys 6,031 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 137,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $85.68 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

