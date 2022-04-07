Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.18%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

