Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

HIE stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

