Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.77 ($3.04).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.86) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.19) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.08) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.42) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.96) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of O2D opened at €2.65 ($2.91) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.20 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of €2.70 ($2.96). The business’s fifty day moving average is €2.51 and its 200-day moving average is €2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

