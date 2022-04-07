Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of DEN opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Denbury has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $91.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Denbury by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Denbury by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Denbury by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

