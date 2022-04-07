Showcase (SHO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,083.00

Showcase (SHO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $70,595.33 and approximately $1,083.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.45 or 0.07384948 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,589.57 or 1.00112603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051304 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.