Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 25,012 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of MGE Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in MGE Energy by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGEE opened at $84.21 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $84.78. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

