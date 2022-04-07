Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,056,648 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,056,648 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.34% of Western Union worth $24,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,372,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 970,910 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.