Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 66,830 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,830 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $118.62 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.38.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

