Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,945 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. CWM LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 238,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $207.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

