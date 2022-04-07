Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 513,482 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFFN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.