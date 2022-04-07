Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $16,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 33.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

