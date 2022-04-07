HM Capital Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $181.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $182.60.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

