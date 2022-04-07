Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $40.78 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

