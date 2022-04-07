Xponance Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $287.83 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.78 and a 52 week high of $546.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.71 and a 200-day moving average of $379.65.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.