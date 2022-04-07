Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,024,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

