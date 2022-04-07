Strs Ohio Buys 13,200 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 21.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 60,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $765.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.98.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

