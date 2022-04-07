Strs Ohio Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $325,845,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $195,045,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $192,573,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642 over the last three months.

Shares of HOOD opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

