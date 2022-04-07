Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.