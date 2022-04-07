Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 16,570 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vicor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vicor by 304.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after buying an additional 131,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vicor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,028,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 58.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICR opened at $68.96 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

