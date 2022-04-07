Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 10,792 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

