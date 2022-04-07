Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

