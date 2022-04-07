Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 647.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,873 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Corteva worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 804.1% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

