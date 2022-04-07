OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in OPKO Health were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 870,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

