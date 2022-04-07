Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $33.70 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2,314.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $33,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

SIVB stock opened at $510.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $580.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.84. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $474.20 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

