Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,529 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

