Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,823 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,873,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.15 and a 200 day moving average of $193.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

