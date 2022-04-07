Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,236 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $5,459,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

