Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.62 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,751 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 119,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Southern by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,599 shares of company stock worth $20,833,864. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $76.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

