Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 297.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,847,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,638.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 155,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,640,391. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

ANET stock opened at $132.01 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

