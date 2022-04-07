SnowSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $624,113.78 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $624,113.78 and $45,904.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00003091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.01 or 0.07378786 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.17 or 1.00103239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051300 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

