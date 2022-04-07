Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.
BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.
About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
