Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.