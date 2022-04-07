Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.57.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Post by 287.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Post by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POST opened at $71.10 on Thursday. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.