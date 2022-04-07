IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $240.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in IQVIA by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in IQVIA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.