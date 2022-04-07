Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.99.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,413,000 after buying an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after buying an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after buying an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the period.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

