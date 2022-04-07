CloakCoin Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $23,064.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003927 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012294 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009270 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,821,058 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

