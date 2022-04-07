Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “
SOND has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 58.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
About Sonder
