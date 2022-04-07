Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Sonder alerts:

SOND has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

SOND opened at 4.59 on Thursday. Sonder has a 12 month low of 4.05 and a 12 month high of 11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 6.27.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 58.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Sonder (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonder (SOND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.