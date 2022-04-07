Avestar Capital LLC Sells 9,420 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,639,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $5,783,827.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,423 shares of company stock worth $58,266,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

NET opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

