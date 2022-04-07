Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $37.56 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Fastenal worth $37,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,871,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Fastenal by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Fastenal by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

