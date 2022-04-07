Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 218,392 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 218,392 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Trimble worth $27,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.