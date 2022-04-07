Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 665.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of MSCI worth $36,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $13,914,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $506.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.46. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.25 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

