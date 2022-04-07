Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $38.26 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1,588.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,299 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $38,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,080,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 965,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,209,000 after acquiring an additional 488,773 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus lowered their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

