Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,077,615 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,077,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $128.36 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

