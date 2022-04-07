Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $268.20 on Thursday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average is $261.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

