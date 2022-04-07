SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.69.

SGH stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.14.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

