Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of VeriSign worth $42,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VeriSign by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after buying an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $1,030,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,589 shares of company stock worth $5,832,041. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VRSN opened at $220.00 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.53 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.12.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

