Astrantus Ltd Makes New $339,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.09 and a 200 day moving average of $238.41.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

