Astrantus Ltd Invests $369,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

CHD opened at $102.08 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.