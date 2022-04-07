Astrantus Ltd Purchases New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,268,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $234.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.71.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

