Astrantus Ltd Buys New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,072.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,945.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,898.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

